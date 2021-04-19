Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,584.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

