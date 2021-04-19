DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.