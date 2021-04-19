Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider which projects to spend capital in the range of $65-$75 billion including transmission investments, during 2025-2029. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005. Going ahead, it plans to at least double its portfolio of renewables by 2025 and projects an aggressive clean energy investment plan of $59 billion for the next 5 years. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting the company’s operations and will continue to do so in the near future. In particular, its earnings suffered on account of load, waived fees and COVID costs, net of deferrals, due to COVID-19 outbreak. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations, at least in the near term.”

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.09.

DUK stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.