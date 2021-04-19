Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 991,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of DX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 479,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $603.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

