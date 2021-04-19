Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

