Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

PG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.75. 273,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

