Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 842 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.71. 133,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

