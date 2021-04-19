Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,617. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.