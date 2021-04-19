Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.