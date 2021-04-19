Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.