Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.
Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Shares of EC stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.86.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.