Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

