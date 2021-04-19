Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.