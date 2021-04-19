Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.