E&G Advisors LP Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 82.7% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Apple by 252.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 741,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 531,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

