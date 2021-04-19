Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.44. 28,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,459. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

