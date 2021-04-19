Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

