Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.95

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.95 and last traded at C$46.70, with a volume of 1125993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.25. The company has a market cap of C$94.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

