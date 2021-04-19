Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.41.

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

