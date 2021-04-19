EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 875,090 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.