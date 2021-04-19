Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 274,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.