Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 338 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

