Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $142.61 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

