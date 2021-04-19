Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $241,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

