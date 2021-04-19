Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 114 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.09. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

