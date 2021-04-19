EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EOG stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

