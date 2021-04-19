Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Atlas comprises 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

ATCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,845. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

