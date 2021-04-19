Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $13.84 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 273,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. 85,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,596. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

