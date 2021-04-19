Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.69 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $80,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 738,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.