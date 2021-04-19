Eric Smit Sells 2,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $19,520.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eGain alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00.

EGAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 202,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGAN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.