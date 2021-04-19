Ethereum Gold Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $177,681.55 and $295.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

