Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.