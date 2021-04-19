Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

