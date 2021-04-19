Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

