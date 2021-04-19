ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

