Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $237.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,805. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

