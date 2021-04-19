Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.09

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.09 and last traded at $142.97, with a volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.