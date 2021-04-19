Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

