Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.88. Facebook has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

