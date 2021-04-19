Faceter Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $620,917.41 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

