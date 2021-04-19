FairCoin (FAIR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,380.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $20,380.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005712 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00118761 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

