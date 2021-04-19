Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Fastenal also reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.59. 53,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

