FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NYSE FIS opened at $152.62 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

