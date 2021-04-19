FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX opened at $210.72 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.