FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,963 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GDDY opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

