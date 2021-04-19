FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

