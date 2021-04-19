FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

