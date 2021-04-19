FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock worth $954,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

PEGA opened at $129.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.