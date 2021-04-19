FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 587,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

