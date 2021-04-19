Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 5.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $225,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.63. 3,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

