Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Avery Dennison worth $109,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,333. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

