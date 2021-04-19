Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of frontdoor worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. 986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,486. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

