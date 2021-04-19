Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,728 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of OneSpaWorld worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OSW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 1,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,185. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.